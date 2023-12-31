Tony Khan teases signing hottest free agents to AEW in 2024

Tony Khan recently provided a glimpse into his plans for AEW in 2024, including signing some top free agents.

With several free agents available to hire as the year ends, Tony Khan has made his intentions clear about what he plans to do in 2024. The AEW President has never shied away from signing new talents, and it appears he won't change his ways soon.

At the media scrum after Worlds End, Tony Khan discussed several names leaving the company, including Andrade El Idolo. Khan added that he would actively sign new stars to the company next year. He also jokingly namedropped a WWE Hall of Famer during the chat.

"I plan to be very active in free agency. I, in 2024, have a lot of cards up my sleeve. So it's good to know that you [Toni Storm] are out there looking for the toughest competition, including Miss Wendi Richter," Khan said. (59:31 onwards)

Given the star power on the AEW roster, the arrival of more talents could raise the level of competition within the company. It remains to be seen which performers will sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion in the coming year.

