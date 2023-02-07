Disco Inferno calls AEW star "an attraction" after brutal match against former WWE Superstar

Former WCW star Disco Inferno has heaped a huge amount of praise on one of AEW's most popular stars following the most recent episode of Dynamite.

The star in question is the now-former TNT Champion Darby Allin. On February 1, Allin engaged in a brutal No Holds Barred Match against Samoa Joe in the Dynamite main event.

The two men beat lumps out of each other, with Allin getting thrown around in the crowd and being put through tables. He was later hit with an Avalanche Muscle Buster onto the exposed wooden boards underneath the ring.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Samoa Joe defeats Darby Allin to become TNT Champion



What a match.



(via

KING OF TVSamoa Joe defeats Darby Allin to become TNT ChampionWhat a match.(via @AEW KING OF TV 🏆Samoa Joe defeats Darby Allin to become TNT ChampionWhat a match.(via @AEW)https://t.co/NKQMX9aurj

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno had nothing but good things to say about Darby Allin. He even went as far as to say Allin is a proper "attraction" due to the realistic nature of his matches.

“Darby Allin is an attraction because his matches look real, like he’s really diving into everything, he’s really taking the bumps—like when he’s chopping [Samoa] Joe, he’s slapping him in the face hard.” [21:17 - 21:43]

Inferno's co-host Konnan also enjoyed the bout between Darby Allin and Samoa Joe. The former nWo member praised Allin's ability to get over with the AEW fans without having to cut too many promos.

"He’s maybe the only guy besides maybe Orange Cassidy who hasn’t had to use promos to get over, like I look forward to his matches—he’s taking crazy bumps, he sells good, and at the end when he got beat he’s laying there dead like you’re supposed to.” [21:26 - 21:51]

Konnan praised Darby Allin and another AEW star's ability to listen to veterans

Many people have criticized modern-day wrestlers due to the fact that they don't pay much attention to the advice of industry veterans.

According to Konnan, Darby Allin is not one of those people, as the former WCW star stated that Allin is always listening when veterans tell him things. He also mentioned former AEW Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus in the conversation.

“I thought it was a good match and I liked—like I’m a big Darby Allin fan, even before you got him because at the beginning [Disco] was like ‘who the f**k is this guy?’ and I was telling you ‘this guy’s different dude,’ and I’m happy for him because he’s actually a very cool kid, and he listens. He is one guy that if you tell him he listens, just like Luchasaurus they’ll listen.” [22:17 - 22:40]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Darby Allin vs Samoa Joe III highlights. They absolutely wrecked each other in this No Holds Barred match.



We getting to watch tremendous stuff like this on free television is a STEAL. Darby Allin vs Samoa Joe III highlights. They absolutely wrecked each other in this No Holds Barred match.We getting to watch tremendous stuff like this on free television is a STEAL. https://t.co/kleqSMFwu2

Did you enjoy Darby Allin vs Samoa Joe from AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes