Disco Inferno calls AEW star’s injury ‘the dumbest in the history of professional wrestling’

An injury to an AEW star has created a lot of problems for the promotion, as a match at the upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View had to be changed. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has given his reaction to the injury via his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Eddie Kingston started his career in 2002 and has since performed in several wrestling promotions, including Combat Zone Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and TNA. He made his AEW debut in 2022 and has also wrestled in NJPW since 2021.

It was recently confirmed that The Mad King will no longer be part of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024. Reacting to the situation, the former WCW star tweeted:

"The Eddie Kingston injury might be the dumbest in the history of professional wrestling," Disco Inferno posted.

Kingston suffered the injury during his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence. Kidd and Kingston competed in a No Rope Last Man Standing match for the Strong Openweight Championship.

The Mad King took a Suplex by Kidd through a table to the outside of the ring, and his right leg suffered a fracture after it hit the steel barrier. Kingston has confirmed that he suffered a torn meniscus, a torn ACL, and fractured his tibia.

Eddie Kingston reveals how long he will be out of action in AEW

The Mad King has spoken about how long he could be out for after he suffered an injury at the NJPW Resurgence event.

The former ROH World Champion, in an interview, said that he was hoping to return to action at the All In: London PPV, which means that his recovery could take up to nine months.

It remains to be seen when Eddie Kingston returns to the ring because fans are waiting to see their favorite wrestler back in action.