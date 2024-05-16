Major AEW star officially out of Double or Nothing 2024 due to unfortunate reason

The Elite have just revealed that a top AEW star could be out for the foreseeable future and he won't be around for his match at Double or Nothing, taking place in less than two weeks. This would be Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King was set to be part of Team AEW, along with FTR and Bryan Danielson, as they face Team Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena Match. However, he seemed to have suffered an injury a few weeks before the pay-per-view.

At NJPW Resurgence last weekend, Kingston seemingly suffered a knee injury during his match against Gabe Kidd and there was real concern that it was a serious one.

After the match, he was also attacked by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and they took credit for putting him out of action. They also revealed tonight on AEW Dynamite that he won't be around for the Anarchy in the Arena Match and they'll need to find a replacement for him.

Moments later, FTR addressed the situation and claimed that no matter how much of a handicap they would be in, there was no way that they would forfeit the match. They then revealed that they might have found their fourth man. It remains to be seen when this mystery star will be revealed.