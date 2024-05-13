AEW "crossing their fingers" after major star suffers legitimate injury; may miss Double or Nothing - Reports

An AEW star is seemingly injured ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The star being discussed is Eddie Kingston, who is scheduled to be in a major match on the PPV.

The Mad King has been arguably one of the most realistic stars in AEW. Fans highly relate to him due to his heartfelt promos.

Kingston faced Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence recently where he was defending his Strong Openweight Championship in a No Rope Last Man Standing Match. This brutal contest saw many close calls and violent spots. In the closing moments of the contest, he was hit by a Brainbuster on a table on the side of the barricade.

Apparently, Eddie's leg was severely hurt during the move when his leg hit the barricade, and the star was visibly clutching his knee. A report then surfaced he was limping backstage and was legitimately injured.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is unclear if The Mad King is still slated to wrestle in the Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing later this month. The report also said that the promotion is "crossing their fingers" as they don't want a major star to be out injured ahead of the huge event.

Expand Tweet

AEW stars break silence after confronting Eddie Kingston at NJPW Resurgence

After losing the championship to Gabe Kidd, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry confronted The Mad King ahead of their Double or Nothing match.

Following their surprise NJPW arrival, the trio attacked Eddie as he joined forces with the wrong team to oppose The Elite.

"You threw your head in with the wrong team on Wednesday night and I was surprised because Eddie Kingston's a real one. Everyone knows that Eddie Kingston tells it how it is right? But you sure didn't hesitate to jump in bed with a bunch of fakes who pretend to represent what AEW is about. You just paid for that right now and you're gonna pay again next Wednesday night and at Double or Nothing."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Eddie Kingston manages to wrestle the upcoming contest inspite of the reported injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback