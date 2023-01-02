Disco Inferno calls former AEW World Champion's comeback storyline "silly"

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has weighed in on what he thinks of one of AEW's most controversial storylines currently playing out on Dynamite.

The storyline revolves around former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who suffered a nasty concussion during his match against Jon Moxley on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite in October 2022.

Page hasn't been cleared to compete since the match in October, but has regularly featured on Dynamite, with the former world champion looking for any opportunity to get his hands on Moxley for putting him on the shelf.

Due to the sensitive nature of the story, some have criticized it, with Disco Inferno being one of them. On the most recent episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, the former WCW star stated that if Hangman Page hasn't been cleared already, why is he regularly featured on TV?

“On what planet are they flying guys to shows to test them for concussions? This is so silly, I don’t get this angle, an angle about a concussion and he still hasn’t been cleared, if he hasn’t been cleared after all this time he shouldn’t be cleared,” said Disco Inferno. [3:07 - 3:23]

It should be noted that All Elite Wrestling was highly praised for the way Hangman Page's injury was treated at the time that it happened, with medical experts praising the medical staff for their swift and secure approach to the injury.

Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley 2 could take place on AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles

It seems like a matter of when and not if Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will meet in the ring again. The question now is whether or not Page can get cleared in time to answer Moxley's challenge.

On the "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite, Hangman informed fans that if he is careful, he will be good to go by the time the January 11th edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles, California, rolls around.

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE great stuff from Jon Moxley Looks like Jon Moxley vs hangman page will be the marquee match for January 11thgreat stuff from Jon Moxley #AEWRampage Looks like Jon Moxley vs hangman page will be the marquee match for January 11th 🔥 great stuff from Jon Moxley #AEWRampage

Upon hearing this, Moxley laid out the challenge to Hangman for January 11th, and that if he does get cleared, he will know where to find the Blackpool Combat Club member: in the middle of the ring.

Do you think Page vs. Moxley 2 will take place on January 11th? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes