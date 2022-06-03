"He needs to get in shape" - Wrestling veteran calls WWE Superstar Kevin Owens a "better worker" than top AEW star 

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently stated that WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is better than AEW's Eddie Kingston on every front.

Over the years, The Mad King has been a victim of body-shaming by some fans and even fellow wrestlers. Kingston even called out AEW World Champion CM Punk for allegedly calling him "lazy and fat," dating back to their time in IWA Mid-South.

Apparently, Inferno also felt the same about the 40-year-old star when he watched his match at Double or Nothing this year.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno explicitly stated that Eddie Kingston is out of shape, which is one of the main reasons why AEW hasn't pushed him to the main event yet:

No. Absolutely not [On AEW pushing Eddie Kingston in the main event] The guy needs to get in shape. Do not push a guy that is not getting in shape. You can't do that. That's the only thing holding this guy back. He needs to get in shape or better shape," Inferno said. (3:00)

The WCW veteran added that while Kingston is one of the best mic-workers today, he needs to undergo a body transformation. Inferno has also called Owens, who has also been body-shamed in the past, a better performer than Kingston:

"You got in on the mic, nobody's arguing that. The guy's great on the mic, but it's like I can't help but look at this guy, it's look like he's not in shape compared to other guys. That's the basic criticism that's very visible. Do something about it. If he doesn't want to do anything about it and you're saying, well, his fans like him, well okay, then you're not getting pushed higher. Because there's people that don't like that look (..) He's [Kevin Owens] is a better worker than Eddie Kingston," he added. (4:44)

You can check out the full episode below:

Eddie Kingston cost his team against The Jericho Appreciation Society at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

At AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz joined forces with The Blackpool Combat Club to face The Jericho Appreciation Society.

The two teams fought in the Anarchy in the Arena Match, and they brawled all over the building. Both factions used every possible weapon in their arsenal to push each other to their limit. By the conclusion of the action, practically every member involved in this bout was soaked with blood pouring down from their heads.

One of the shocking moments that prompted fans to jump out of their seats happened when Kingston tried to burn Jericho alive. His failed attempt saw him pour some gasoline on Danielson, which sparked a brawl between the two men.

The Wizard and Hager took advantage of the situation and made The American Dragon pass out to win the match.

With Kingston having challenged JAS for a Blood and Guts match, it will be interesting to see whether Danielson puts their differences aside to join Kingston again.

