Disco Inferno claims 6ft ex-WWE star could be behind The Devil mask in AEW

The Devil character in AEW has grabbed everybody's attention over the past few months. WCW legend Disco Inferno believes a former WWE Superstar would fit the role well.

Since MJF's devil mask was stolen from him in August 2023, many people have speculated who could be the mysterious figure. Everyone from CM Punk to Kyle O'Reilly has been suggested as potential "devils." But at the time of writing, the identity of the masked assailant remains a mystery.

One person who thinks he might have uncovered the mystery is Disco Inferno. On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that AEW already had a dark presence on the roster who would fit The Devil's role perfectly.

"What if Malakai Black is the devil guy in the mask? That's actually -- that would be a good reveal because they're like dark -- like I said, it would make sense. They're dark. You're the devil, I'm the devil, like yeah, not bad." [1:40 - 1:58]

The six-foot-tall former WWE star was unsuccessful in claiming the World Tag Team Title at Full Gear 2023. Julia Hart was the only member of the House of Black to leave Los Angeles with gold around her waist.

A former AEW champion has confirmed they aren't The Devil

While there has been much speculation regarding who The Devil could be, some people have outright confirmed that they aren't the mysterious figure.

Many thought Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. was the masked assailant because she is Adam Cole's real-life girlfriend. During a recent interview on Kiss 103.5, the former Women's World Champion confirmed that she wasn't the woman behind the disguise.

