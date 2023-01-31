Disco Inferno claims former WWE Superstar would "get the sh*t kicked out of her" in a real fight

During his review of last week's Dynamite, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno slammed the in-ring work of WWE-turned-AEW star Ruby Soho.

Soho joined AEW after she was released by WWE in 2021 and has since cemented herself as a top contender in the women's division. Although she is yet to win a title in AEW, The Runaway has been a finalist in the inaugural Owen Hart Cup, as well as winning the Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2021.

She is currently caught in the middle of a feud between former WWE stars Saraya and Toni Storm against 'homegrown' female stars Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Willow Nightingale. While her history would place her with Saraya and Storm, Soho has leaned more toward AEW's side as she feels better embraced by the company.

As he reviewed her match with Toni Storm last week during Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno slammed Soho's working punches as unrealistic. He even claimed she would "get the sh*t kicked out of her" in a real fight.

"Ruby Soho does not know how to fight for real. I bet if she got in a real fight with only girls, she'd get the sh*t kicked out of her," Disco Inferno said. (35:40-35:45)

Britt Baker told the former WWE star to pick a side during last week's AEW Rampage

During last week's Rampage, Ruby Soho appeared for an interview segment with Renee Paquette. She was unsure about the assistance Britt Baker provided in her win over Toni Storm.

Right then, Baker appeared herself. The former AEW Women's Champion told Soho that she would have to pick a side sooner rather than later.

There can also be questions about where Hikaru Shida's loyalties lie. Once again, a former AEW Women's Champion, Shida, had been aligned with Saraya and Storm but is another example of a 'homegrown' female talent.

Tensions have risen between Shida, Storm, and Saraya as of late. She could very well pledge her allegiance in the other way.

