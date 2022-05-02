"I'll take 'Rejected SNL Skits' for $200" - Disco Inferno takes a shot at AEW star's theme music

Former WCW star Disco Inferno took to social media to make fun of AEW star Jungle Boy's current wrestling theme.

The song that the one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions is currently using is 'Tarzan Boy', a 1985 hit song by Italian music project, Baltimora. Tony Khan bought the rights to the song as a Christmas present to Jungle Boy, who debuted it on AEW Dark in January 2021.

On a Twitter post, Alex Marvez did an interview with Kenny Omega and Don Callis in the control room. The Cleaner jokingly sang the tune of Jungle Boy's music, with Callis egging Marvez to dance.

Callis then posted a tweet stating that they like Tarzan Boy and Alex Marvez's 'dance' moves. This prompted a response from Disco Inferno, saying that he would buy some unapproved skits from Saturday Night Live, rather than listening to the song.

"I'll take "Rejected SNL Skits" for $200, Alex," Inferno said.

Check out the exchange below:

Jungle Boy's recent singles match was a loss against Kyle O'Reilly in the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament qualifier on the April 20 edition of Dynamite.

Disco Inferno previously criticized Jungle Boy

During his Keepin' it 100 podcast last year, Inferno made some critical remarks to AEW star Jungle Boy.

The former WCW wrestler said that the Jurassic Express member needs to step up, even if his fans have no problems with him.

"He needs work, and the worst thing about it is, I look at him as, 'He needs work,' Konnan looks at him, 'He needs work.' But like, I don't know if his fan base thinks he needs any work to think he's fine. I think that's probably the divide there on this character because everybody keeps saying he's a star. He's not doing anything that stars do because every segment he has it's like a backstage segment."

On the April 13 edition of Dynamite, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) appeared to seemingly hint at challenging Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team titles. It will be interesting to see if Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will eventually defend against FTR in the future.

What are your thoughts on Inferno's take on Jungle Boy's theme music? Sound off in the comments below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das