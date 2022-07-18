"It had a good plan" - Disco Inferno points out major positive aspect in the match between two former WWE Superstars on AEW Dynamite

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently highlighted the great storytelling between former WWE stars Claudio Castagnoli (f.k.a. Cesaro) and Jake Hager during their match on AEW Dynamite.

Castagnoli and Hager, who used to be teammates in WWE as part of The Real Americans, fought last week at Dynamite: Fyter Fest. The Swiss star defeated the former world champion with a Ricola Bomb. Castagnoli recently made his debut in AEW at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, while Hager is a part of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

During an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno thought the match wasn't good in terms of action. However, the former WCW star emphasized that Castagnoli and Hager injected great psychology during the bout.

"They actually like... you could tell these guys [Castagnoli and Hager] that work in the.... they come from the WWE system because they tell stories in the match kinda, because like the beginning of this match was trying to like they were going for their finishes and reversing. He [Castagnoli] was going for the swing and that's like they're telling the story. It was decent storytelling, this match was not that good but I like that they were... it had a good plan," Inferno said. [17:05 - 17:26]

You can check the clips from this episode here:

After beating Hager, Castagnoli will now face ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

Former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli will be competing at ROH: Death before Dishonor

On last Friday's edition of Rampage, Gresham retained his title by beating Lee Moriarty. Afterward, Gresham and Tully Blanchard cut a promo, emphasizing that the world champion was the best technical wrestler alive today.

The Uppercut Swingphony suddenly played as Claudio Castagnoli emerged from the tunnel to set his sights on Gresham's world title. As a result, the ROH World Championship match is now set for the July 23 Death Before Dishonor event between the champion and the Swiss sensation.

Castagnoli, who was previously with ROH, is gunning for his first world title with the promotion. It will be interesting to see whether he can walk out of Death before Dishonor as the new world champion.

What are your thoughts on Disco Inferno's comments on the Claudio Castagnoli-Jake Hager matchup on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far