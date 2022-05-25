"Did not see their feud as elevating women's wrestling" - Disco Inferno comments on legendary AEW rivalry

Former WCW star Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on the AEW rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker.

Rosa and Baker had a heated program over the AEW Women's World Championship, with La Mera Mera dethroning The Doctor on the March 16 Dynamite. They also had a controversial and gruesome Unsanctioned Lights Out match on November 11, 2021, Dynamite, with Rosa emerging victorious.

The current women's champion then compared her rivalry with Baker to The Rock vs. Stone Cold and Trish Stratus vs. Lita in an interview a few weeks ago.

Disco Inferno gave his thoughts on this on the recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, saying he understood that Rosa was just trying to promote herself and Baker. However, he added that he didn't see the feud as elevating of women's wrestling.

"When wrestlers try to put themselves over, it's like... I don't really, you know, it's like I see what you're trying to do. She's [Thunder Rosa] trying to promote herself. She's trying to promote Britt Baker, she's trying, you know but like.. but i definitely don't did not see their feud as elevating women's wrestling, you now, I did not get that from that feud at all," Disco said. [1:30 - 1:47]

At Double or Nothing 2022, Rosa will defend her title against Serena Deeb. Meanwhile, this week on Dynamite, Baker will face Toni Storm in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

Konnan disagrees that the AEW rivalry of Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa is comparable to that of WWE legends

During the same episode, Konnan also gave his thoughts on La Mera Mera's comparison of her rivalry with Britt Baker to The Rock and Stone Cold.

He said that the Rosa-Baker rivalry reminded him nothing of the Attitude Era legends.

"I think the key line here is something that is never going to end. If thats what you're saying, okay, okay maybe it never will end. But it's nothing, and it reminds me nothing of Trish [Stratus] and Lita or The Rock and Stone Cold," Konnan said. [1:07 - 1:20]

Despite both women being in their separate feuds, it will be interesting to see if La Mera Mera and The Doctor will square off again for the AEW Women's Title in the future. Their rivalry created some enthralling moments, and it is only a matter of time before the two crossed paths in the ring again.

