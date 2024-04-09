Disco Inferno criticizes AEW for misusing former TNT Champion

Former WCW talent Disco Inferno has critiqued AEW for misusing a former TNT Champion Killswitch. The former Luchasaurus has worked closely with Christian Cage since the latter joined forces with him and his partner, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, in 2021. Killswitch is a key player in Cage's stable, The Patriarchy, alongside Nick Wayne and Shayna Wayne.

Despite being one of the most gifted wrestlers in the company, the 39-year-old star has not yet gained breakout success as a singles star. His brief TNT Title run in 2023 ended when The Instant Classic pinned Darby Allin in a Three-Way match on a September 2023 episode of Collision.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion won a title shot for the TNT Championship by winning a battle royal at the Zero-Hour pre-show of Worlds End 2023. However, he relinquished the opportunity to Cage, who reclaimed the belt from Adam Copeland after losing it to him at the same pay-per-view.

Discussing the booking of talent like Lance Archer and Killswitch, Disco Inferno raised questions regarding the booking of Killswitch in AEW:

"When all the big guys just constantly lose, they become less interesting, which is like every big guy they have there, almost. Even Luchasaurus is kind of just standing next to [Christian] Cage for the past six... How long has it been? How long Cage has been there, and how long Luchasaurus has just been with him, and like.. Just won the title and gave it to him and just has done absolutely nothing else," said Disco. [0:48 - 1:10]

He went on to add:

"It seems like he's only been in like three angles, and he's still in the same angle with Adam Copeland, for, like, things have been going on forever." [2:18 - 2:26]

Disco Inferno reacted to CM Punk's shots at AEW

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk shared several explosive comments and statements regarding his time in All Elite Wrestling. The Voice of The Voiceless questioned the credibility of AEW CEO Tony Khan as a boss and voiced his opinions regarding the business practices of promotion.

The remarks of the former AEW World Champion elicited responses from fans and industry analysts alike. Disco Inferno, a frequent critic of the Jacksonville-based company, went on social media to voice his agreement with Punk's statements.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion wrote:

"How long have I been repeating this common sense?" he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

On the other hand, All Elite Wrestling recently announced that The Young Bucks would share and discuss backstage footage from All In 2023, potentially revealing more details on Punk's altercation with Jack Perry.

Thoughts on All Elite Wrestling's booking heading into Dynasty 2024?

