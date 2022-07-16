"They kept repeating the same spots" - Wrestling legend criticizes Jon Moxley's match from AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno was far from pleased with how Jon Moxley's latest match went down on this week's episode of Dynamite: Fyter Fest.

Mox took on rising Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita, who has impressed fans so far with his outings in All Elite Wrestling. Despite his limited experience, Takeshita took Jon Moxley to the limits, coming inching close to pulling up a monumental upset in the closing stretches of the match.

However, as much as viewers have appreciated the bout, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno didn't have many glowing things to say about it. Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast, Keepin It 100', Inferno stated that it made no sense for Konosuke Takeshita to challenge Moxley. He pointed out that the DDT Wrestling star just recently lost a match to Eddie Kingston on Rampage.

Furthermore, the former WCW star added that the match went on for too long and that both Jon Moxley and Takeshita kept repeating the same spots.

"He wrested on Rampage and got beat by Eddie Kingston. So, I don't know why he's in this match, and he's got blood on his face, and this thing went on for 13 minutes. 4-5 times in the match, they did that strong-style Japanese spot. What they were doing here is they were trying to sell a shoot fight style match, and Moxley was killing him with elbows, and the guy would just fight it out. I don't know; this match was not for me. I think the way they laid it and what they did, it should have been like 8 minutes, but they went for 13, and kept repeating the same spots over and over again until they got to the finish," said Disco Inferno. (From 12:02 -12:51)

Jim Cornette recently termed Jon Moxley the "worst" wrestler in the world

It's no secret that Cornette is pretty harsh when it comes to evaluating the interim AEW World Champion's in-ring style.

However, a few days back, Jim Cornette went one step ahead, saying Jon Moxley was the "worst wrestler in the world" while reviewing his title defense against Brody King. He also blasted AEW for mismanaging as the match went over time.

"I will give this a chance just to see if Moxley does something different this time. So I paid attention. Under one minute and 15 seconds, they went to the floor. (…) I just said, f*** it, Moxley’s the worst wrestler in the world and I tried to fast forward to the finish but [AEW] can’t manage the time. So they almost run over," Cornette said.

It'll be interesting to see who steps up next to challenge Jon Moxley for the biggest gold in Tony Khan's promotion.

