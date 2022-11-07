Disco Inferno pokes fun at AEW for pushing a major faction like "NWO"

Disco Inferno had the notion that AEW was giving this upstart faction, The Firm, too much push, similar to the nWo (New World Order) back in WCW.

After helping MJF grab the chip in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, The Firm has been running roughshod in Tony Khan's company. The faction consists of Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey, with Stokely Hathaway as the manager.

The Gunns have been tormenting FTR, while Moriarty faced Jon Moxley in an AEW World Title Eliminator match last Wednesday on Dynamite. Page also expressed his intentions for the world title by entering the eliminator tournament, which will culminate at Full Gear pay-per-view.

The heelish group attacked MJF, the man they once backed, with Morrissey chokeslamming him through a table.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco noted the promotion's method of putting a huge chunk of airtime on The Firm, much like the nWo. The WCW veteran then claimed that the Hathaway-led group was very flat.

"The faction [The Firm] is very flat and they're [AEW] pushing them like they're nWo," Disco said. [from 7:22 - 7:28]

Ethan Page will kick off the world title eliminator tournament as he faces Eddie Kingston this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Konnan criticized The Firm member's match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Lee Moriarty of The Firm challenged current world champion, Jon Moxley, in an AEW World Title Eliminator match last Wednesday. Taigastyle displayed his very best but was eventually defeated after tapping out of Moxley's Juji Gatame.

On the same podcast episode, Konnan was clueless about why the company pitted Moriarty in the same ring as Moxley. He felt that other bigger names deserved to be featured on television rather than Taigastyle.

"I think it's a waste of TV time and you can say you're making people all you want, but that's not really the way to make 'em. It's part of the way of making 'em. You do it too much and it's not getting over dude," Konnan stated. [from 6:47 - 6:57]

After the match, The Purveyor of Violence was immediately flattened by Moriarty's teammate, "All Ego" Ethan Page, further increasing the tension surrounding the world championship.

Do you think The Firm has been pushed too much in AEW television? Sound off in the comments section below.

