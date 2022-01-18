"Why is Sting still with Darby?" - WCW veteran questions AEW's logic behind two top star's alliance

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently lashed out at AEW for not justifying the pairing of Sting and Darby Allin. The two veterans also criticized the company's approach to storytelling.

Since joining the AEW roster in late 2020, the WCW legend has aligned himself with Darby Allin. There wasn't any history between the two men and there is also an age difference of 33 years.

However, the two stars' penchant for face paint and their mysterious personalities have made them a formidable and unique team. Still, some fans and wrestling veterans alike question the company's decision to put the two wrestlers together without providing any backstory to it.

While discussing this on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that AEW lacks "meat" in their storyline angles. Inferno has often wondered why Sting is still sticking around with the former TNT Champion.

"There's not a lot of meat on the bone of their angles (...) Why is Sting still with Darby? Why doesn't Sting come out with Darby all the time anymore? That's psychology, " Disco Inferno said.

Konnan chimed in and asked why the company, in his mind, turned Bryan Danielson heel without any proper reasoning:

"We say that a million times. Why is this happening? Why is that happening? Why did Bryan Danielson turn heel? What was the reason?" Konnan added.

Konnan and Disco are not the only veterans of the industry who have criticized AEW's booking and storytelling. Former manager and wrestling historian Jim Cornette has recently made headlines by taking shots at the company's handling of Proud N' Powerful.

Sting and Darby Allin will return to action on AEW Dynamite

The Icon and Darby Allin will square off against Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The two teams have been on a collision course ever since Allin defeated Bowens on an episode of Rampage a few weeks ago.

It's worth noting that the face-painted stars are still undefeated in the tag team division. The Acclaimed will have an uphill task and will be hell-bent on defeating them.

