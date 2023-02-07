Disco Inferno ridicules AEW for continuously airing significant production errors during Dynamite

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently shared his issues with an error found during AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley faced Hangman Page during last week's AEW Dynamite in a typically bloody battle for the Purveyor of Violence. The pair had previously battled in October last year, with Mox winning that bout via referee stoppage. They clashed in a rematch in January, which was won by Page.

Over the course of the bout, Moxley could be found on camera using a blade to draw blood from his head.

It was abundantly clear that production made an error, but Disco Inferno has an issue with the seeming frequency of such mistakes. He noted as much during the Keepin' it 100 podacst, saying that AEW does it "99% of the time".

"Bro AEW does this every single, like 99% of the time, every time there's blood in the match they show the camera shot at the exact moments of the guy gigging himself. Did you see when Moxley is in the corner he reaches in his mouth, they had the shot on him the entire time, pulls out of his mouth, scrapes it, and puts it back in his mouth...They literally showed him gigging himself and they show it every time these guys work," Disco Inferno said. [1:47 - 2:17]

Jim Cornette has also expressed major issues with the AEW stars' feud

Jim Cornette has similarly expressed his own distaste towards the feud between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. The pair have been at war with one another, and even after Moxley won last week's showdown, they have shown no sign of burying the hatchet.

Cornette pointed to the fact that they have such animosity with little-to-no storyline reasons, making the case that both have acted heelish in recent weeks despite being babyfaces.

"What a f****** scientific match we’ve got going on here... Yes, guys can get mad at each other and wanna fight. But what has either one of these guys done to the other one besides knock each other out, that you want to cripple them, break their leg… That is a heel’s position to want to end a guy’s career,” Jim Cornette said. [02:54 - 03:35]

Page and Moxley have been feuding since the former returned following a severe concussion he had sustained during their maiden fight. They have been almost inseparable in their battle, and time will tell where the saga could lead.

