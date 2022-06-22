"They blow them away" - Wrestling legend thinks Sasha Banks and popular WWE Superstar outclass the entire AEW women's division

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently stated that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are superior to the entire AEW women's division.

Several reports of Banks being released from her WWE contract have been doing the rounds. So far, neither WWE nor The Boss has officially denied or confirmed the same. Meanwhile, reigning RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has been turning heads with her performances.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion stated that the two female superstars outshine the entire AEW women's roster:

"When you compare them [Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair] to AEW Women's division, they blow them away." (08.02 - 08.07)

He also made a strong remark that some top NXT names can replace the two performers without making much of a difference:

"But, you could actually get rid of those two and there's girls in NXT you could bring up and replace immediately and they wouldn't miss a beat." (08.07 - 08.14)

jay @whokilledj4y - Wrestlemania 37 (Night 1)

Sasha Banks(c) vs Bianca Belair



Banks defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship in a historic main event with Belair dethroning The Boss.



Disco Inferno thinks Sasha Banks has been a bit reckless in the ring sometimes

The Boss has been among the most beloved WWE Superstars in recent memory. From NXT to the main roster, the 30-year-old has held ten titles and became the third WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion. She's also highly credited for her significant contributions to elevating women's wrestling on a global scale.

Disco Inferno further mentioned that Sasha has been a bit reckless in the past, but she's toned it down:

"I'd say she was kind of reckless in the ring for a while. She's kinda toned it down now. She's hurt other people, she's hurt herself and she was very mouthy. Like she is very outspoken to the point that she had a lot of checked boxes, positives and negatives." (6.49 - 7.10)

The 54-year-olf also praised the former women's champion for presenting herself well on-screen:

"She presents herself when she is an on-screen character as an absolute star. She's got thousands of dollars worth of bad*ss clothes, she looks the part of a superstar. She presents herself well. She looks like a million bucks." (6.23 - 6.48)

It's been reported that Sasha Banks has gotten her attorney involved in negotiating her release from the company. If the reports of her exit get official approval, a vast section of wrestling fans would love to witness The Boss inside an AEW ring. Nevertheless, only time will reveal what lies ahead for her.

