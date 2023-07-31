Disco Inferno says AEW star punches like WWE veteran Shane McMahon

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno drew a comparison between punching style of WWE veteran Shane McMahon and AEW star Nick Wayne.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed a thrilling match between Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin, with Nick Wayne in Allin's corner for support. However, the climax took an unexpected turn when AR Fox made a shocking appearance and attacked Allin, resulting in a loss for the latter.

In the post-match, AR Fox and Swerve Strickland continued their assault on Darby Allin. But it was Nick Wayne who stepped up to aid his ally, delivering some impactful punches to Strickland.

On a recent episode of Keepin It 100, Disco Inferno analyzed the match and shared his thoughts on Nick Wayne's fighting style. Inferno stated that the AEW star's punches reminded him of none other than WWE veteran Shane McMahon.

"Once again, they have a finish in this company and some involves the referee, and it just does not work. The timing's off, the referees, whatever it was, just you know, but that's the only, the only bad thing about this, so AR Fox attacks him. Then Wayne tried to make the saving through and I want to call these punches. He was throwing punches at the guy in the corner, but let's look at these... this is very embarrassing.... oh my God, you know what that reminded me of Shane McMahon," Inferno said. [15:55 - 16:29]

Check out the video below:

AEW star Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) praised Shane McMahon

AEW star Paul Wight recently revealed the truth behind the punches thrown by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather during their memorable WWE clash in 2008. At No Way Out pay-per-view, Mayweather confronted Big Show and delivered a barrage of powerful punches.

In a TalkSPORT interview, Big Show disclosed and praised Shane McMahon for checking on him during the intense moment.

“I was upset until Shane McMahon stood in front of me because there was only about 15 or 20 seconds where, because of adrenaline and hot blood hitting the back of my throat because my nose was busted, that I was a little out of my mind. I told Floyd ‘hey when you do this, run, because I’m half-nuts so if I get my hands on you…’. Shane was the only one who came over, because Shane’s got balls bigger than anybody. I remember Shane coming over and saying ‘you ok? That was awesome!’. As only Shane could do. Yeah [Floyd] left, he was like ‘nah I don’t want any part of it,’" Show said.

Recalling the incident, Big Show acknowledged his initial frustration until Shane's support calmed him down.

What are your thoughts on Disco Inferno's comments? Sound off in the comment section below.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from first part this article.