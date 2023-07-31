The Big Show finally discloses whether Floyd Mayweather's punches were real or fake during their confrontation in WWE

In a recent revelation, The Big Show(Paul Wight) has shed light on the authenticity of the punches thrown by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather during their epic confrontation in WWE back in 2008.

During the WWE No Way Out pay-per-view on February 17th, 2008, a returning Big Show was confronted by none other than boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. The boxing champion unleashed a series of powerful punches on the 7ft Giant, causing him to bleed visibly. Fans were left wondering whether those punches were real or just part of the entertainment.

In an interview with TalkSPORT, The Big Show revealed that he had actually encouraged Floyd Mayweather to genuinely attack him. He urged the boxing champion not to hold back and praised Shane McMahon for checking on him:

“I was upset until Shane McMahon stood in front of me because there was only about 15 or 20 seconds where, because of adrenaline and hot blood hitting the back of my throat because my nose was busted, that I was a little out of my mind. I told Floyd ‘hey when you do this, run, because I’m half-nuts so if I get my hands on you…’. Shane was the only one who came over, because Shane’s got balls bigger than anybody. I remember Shane coming over and saying ‘you ok? That was awesome!’. As only Shane could do. Yeah [Floyd] left, he was like ‘nah I don’t want any part of it’," Show said.

Furthermore, he praised Mayweather's professionalism and showmanship, acknowledging that the boxer understood the entertainment aspect:

"I remember he peeked in the dressing room, when he later returned, I said ‘man, good job’. Then he relaxed. I think he got it and he was tremendous professionally to work with, because he is a showman and he understands the showmanship part of it. At that time, the angle was so much fun because it’s really hard to do that Boxer vs. Wrestler angle that’s been done." [H/T - WWFoldShcool]

The rivalry culminated in a highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 24, where Mayweather managed to defeat Big Show via knockout.

Former WWE Superstar The Big Show hated his iconic theme song

The Big Show(Paul Wight) during his popular WWE run, surprisingly revealed that he despised his iconic theme song.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wight revealed that the theme song was not what he wanted originally.

"Years ago, when they talked to me about my ring music, they said 'What do you want?' Well, I wanted like Muddy Waters, I wanted bluesy music. 'Cause I don't walk fast and I thought blues was a good strut to walk to. (...) When I heard my music, I was like: 'Oh, that's not what I wanted...' It's become iconic, it's who I am."

Despite his initial disappointment, the theme eventually became an iconic part of his career.

