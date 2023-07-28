When Paul Wight revealed that he hated his WWE theme song

Paul Wight's WWE run as The Big Show is probably his most popular run in pro wrestling, and many fans fondly recall his theme. But according to the 7ft Giant himself, he hated the song.

While many consider Wight to be a WWE legend, his time in the promotion produced only a few world championship reigns. Some have been awfully critical of this online, but so far this has yet to impact his legacy as a pro wrestler.

Chris Van Vliet caught up to Wight, and as the two began their interview, the veteran sang his WWE theme. As Van Vliet celebrated his trip down memory lane, Paul Wight revealed that the theme was bad and told the story of how it came about.

"Years ago, when they talked to me about my ring music, they said 'What do you want?' Well, I wanted like Muddy Waters, I wanted bluesy music. 'Cause I don't walk fast and I thought blues was a good strut to walk to. (...) When I heard my music, I was like: 'Oh, that's not what I wanted...' It's become iconic, it's who I am."

Maintaining his massive physique was also quite the task, as he recently revealed in an interview. According to Paul Wight, he once had to ingest 18,000 calories per day, which overshadows the 8000 calories Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes daily.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was allegedly responsible for Paul Wight being the kayfabe son of Andre The Giant

During his WCW run, Wight was known as The Giant and originally billed as the son of late-wrestling legend, Andre The Giant. Eventually, he'd discard the gimmick, and even become a prominent member of the nWo.

According to Eric Bischoff in his 83 Weeks podcast, Hulk Hogan was adamant that Paul Wight be introduced as Andre's son.

"Hulk wanted him to be the son of Andre, or whatever he was. That was all Hulk, so there was no discussion of maybe we should make him something else. That never happened." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

While many fans believe he should have captured the Heavyweight Championship a few more times in his career, his impact on the industry is a well-known fact. Could Paul Wight still be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sometime soon? Only time will tell.

