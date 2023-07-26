51-year-old star's crazy diet in WWE will blow your mind! Had 18,000 calories intake including 20 tacos in a day

Athletes in WWE and the pro wrestling industry have to go to extreme lengths to maintain their physiques. In a recent interview, Paul Wight (Big Show) revealed just how far he went to stay the 500-pound giant.

While Wight only captured a few championships in WWE, he's still one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers today. Often towering over his opponents, Paul Wight quickly became known as a giant, in both stature and physique.

In his recent interview with talkSPORTS, Paul Wight revealed the shocking amount of food he ingested to maintain his 13,000 to 18,000 daily calorie intake, despite now describing it as "empty bad calories."

"You'd get Big Macs and I'd get three or four Big Macs and then I'd get fries and then I'd get a shake and I'd get apple pies and probably a fifth sandwich too. It was nothing. I'd go to Taco Bell and get like 20 tacos."

According to the former WWE Champion, the consequences of his eating habits caught up to him as he grew older. Luckily, he made a choice to change his diet, resulting in a 130 lbs weight loss.

"I have about ten ounces of protein, I have a small portion of carbs and some veg," Wight said. "I try to eat halfway decent." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Will fans ever see the former WWE Champion in the ring again?

Wight is often probed about returning to the ring, especially since he only had one televised match, which was at AEW All Out 2021. The veteran last made a brief appearance as Captain Insano (his character in 1998's Waterboy film) in The Acclaimed's diss of Sting and Darby Allin.

During the same interview, Paul Wight expressed that while he might not be done wrestling, he doesn't see himself capturing any championships at this stage.

“Have I still got it? I wouldn’t say I’ve still got it. I’ve got enough. At this stage of the game for me, where I’m at in my career, I’m not trying to win championships or carry companies. I did over 20 years at five days a week all over the world. I think now, if I do one or two days a week, it’s just about enough for me." (H/T Fightful)

His WWE glory days might be behind him, but Wight clearly has many things left to do. While he might not go for gold, could Paul Wight pass the torch on to another in AEW before retirement? Only time will tell.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here