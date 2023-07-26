"I've got enough" - Former WWE Champion last seen in action 483 days ago breaks silence on in-ring future

Former WWE Champion Paul Wight (fka Big Show) recently addressed his in-ring future. He revealed that he still had some fuel in the tank and could compete.

Paul Wight's last in-ring match was in March 2022, against Austin Green at AEW Dark: Elevation. Since then, he has been just floating around, appearing for interviews, promotions, and the like.

On his appearance on talkSPORT Breakfast, the former WWE Superstar was asked whether he still has it in him. Wight replied, saying that he does, but only to a certain extent.

He mentioned that he had already passed that point in his career, where he would constantly compete, and now he would like to make certain appearances instead.

“Have I still got it? I wouldn’t say I’ve still got it. I’ve got enough. At this stage of the game for me, where I’m at in my career, I’m not trying to win championships or carry companies. I did over 20 years at five days a week all over the world. I think now, if I do one or two days a week, it’s just about enough for me,” said Wight. [H/T Fightful]

Eric Bischoff credits Hulk Hogan for Paul Wight's iconic moniker in WWE

Eric Bischoff recently revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was responsible for Paul Wight's (fka Big Show) moniker as the son of the legendary Andre the Giant.

While speaking on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff revealed their thought process in thinking of the moniker. In the end, WWE went with something familiar and proven.

"Hulk or anybody else that’s been successful is going to go with what they know. 'What’s worked for me in the past? How do I recreate that? Make it feel a little different, but do something that I believe the audience is going to respond to based on my experience in the past.' Which is not a bad way to make a decision, generally. Hulk wanted him to be the son of Andre, or whatever he was. That was all Hulk, so there was no discussion of maybe we should make him something else. That never happened," Bischoff said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Throughout his almost three-decade career, Wight has been known as a dominant superstar. He has captured several titles and has worked with many well-known wrestlers across the industry. He is now at the closing stages of his eventful career.

