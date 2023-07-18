WWE veteran credits Hall of Famer for billing Paul Wight as Andre The Giant's 'son'

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently disclosed who came up with the idea to introduce Paul Wight (fka Big Show and The Giant) as Andre The Giant's son in WCW.

It may come as a surprise to learn that this unique gimmick was the brainchild of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who had legendary matches with Andre The Giant back in the '80s. Bischoff said the following on his 83 Weeks podcast:

"Hulk or anybody else that’s been successful is going to go with what they know. 'What’s worked for me in the past? How do I recreate that? Make it feel a little different, but do something that I believe the audience is going to respond to based on my experience in the past.' Which is not a bad way to make a decision, generally. Hulk wanted him to be the son of Andre, or whatever he was. That was all Hulk, so there was no discussion of maybe we should make him something else. That never happened." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The gimmick was later abandoned, and Wight would go on to conquer the wrestling world thereafter.

WWE veteran recalls Hulk Hogan's excitement when first seeing Paul Wight

Not only did The Hulkster come up with the idea for Paul Wight to be Andre The Giant's son, but he also gave the current AEW personality his big break in the wrestling business.

During the same episode 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff added:

"Hulk was the one that really brought Paul in. I can’t remember the details of how they came together, I think Hulk was at a charity basketball game in Chicago and Paul was playing on that game. Hogan caught sight of Paul and thought Paul was interested in wrestling. I don’t know enough of the details to even sketch it out, but at the end of that conversation it was Hulk Hogan who said, 'Hey you got to see what I found.' Hulk was so excited about Paul Wight." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Wight went on to become a multi-time world champion in WCW and WWE and is arguably one of the most recognizable faces in the history of the business.

