WWE Hall of Famer's son needs a "punch in the face," says Paul Wight (fka Big Show)

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW personality Paul Wight (fka Big Show) recently shared some harsh words directed at a Hall of Famer's son. The exchange occurred via Twitter and has many fans taking notice.

Wight replied to an image of himself and Matt Hardy from their time in WWE several years ago. "Been great friends a long time," he wrote. Nothing unusual, right? That is until Austin Gunn, son of Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, decided to add his two cents to the fray.

"Good, cause I’m gonna beat your friends a** just like when we hit you up side the head with that chair," Austin tweeted.

The chair shot the A** Boy was alluding to occurred during the early stages of his career, when he, his brother, and his father betrayed Wight during an episode of Dynamite.

The World's Largest Athlete did not take Austin's words lying down. Wight retorted with some "tough love":

"At one time you were literally my favorite kid to be around. I wish I had a son like you. . Funny charming kind. Dude… as an adult you need a punch in the face. Sorry #toughlove. Bring your note pad. @MATTHARDYBRAND will take you to school."

Check out Paul Wight's tweet here.

Paul Wight and WWE are still on good terms

Many stars have spoken out about how they felt mistreated in WWE after they left the promotion.

Paul Wight is not one of these cases. Speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast in 2021, the seven-footer stated that he and Vince McMahon ended their working relationship on good terms:

"There's no animosity, there's no heat there at all. He called me, [Vince McMahon] said, 'Congratulations, you're gonna do fantastic over there. You're really gonna help their company. You have a lot to help here.' It was a very classy, classy move."

While this may not be the case for all former WWE talents, it's good to know that a legend of the business was treated respectfully on his way out the door.

