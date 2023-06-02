"He didn't have the clothes" - Wrestling legend reveals Big Show's WWE debut was almost botched (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled how Big Show's WWE debut was almost botched as the 51-year-old was unaware he was booked to appear.

Currently known as Paul Wight, the AEW star debuted for WWE at St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House on February 9, 1999. He interfered during Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon's Steel Cage match, where he accidentally helped the former to win and make his way into the main event of WrestleMania 15.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo, who worked as part of WWE's creative team at the time, recalled how the former Big Show's debut was almost bungled. Russo revealed that Wight was unaware that he was supposed to make an on-screen appearance at the show.

Russo added that Paul Wight hadn't carried his in-ring gear, forcing WWE to send one of their employees around Memphis to pick clothes for him.

"So we decided we were going to use him (Big Show) at the pay-per-view, and he's gonna come from under the ring. Bro, he did not know he was going to be working that night. He didn't have the clothes. He didn't have the appropriate clothes. We had to send a guy out to 14 Walmarts to find black pants and a black T-shirt in his freaking size and I can't believe the guy found it," said Vince Russo. [2:57 - 3:27]

WWE legend Paul Wight once angered Ken Shamrock

It's no secret that Wight is one of the most jovial performers backstage. However, his attempts at being humorous with Ken Shamrock backfired, as per Vince Russo, who spoke about the incident on a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

The former WWE writer revealed that Shamrock threatened Paul Wight to make him cry, soon after which the two got into a scuffle.

"Finally, Shamrock says, 'Bro, if you don't leave me the F alone, I am going to take you down to that floor in three seconds, and I promise you you are gonna be crying.' Bro, all the boys are there. This is catering. Bro, he did exactly what he said he was going to do. Big Show continued, I don't know what he [Shamrock] did. Next thing I know, he's [Big Show] in the legit ankle lock screaming in catering. And that was, yes, confirmed by Shamrock. That did happen," said Vince Russo.

Paul Wight currently works for AEW as an on-air personality. He last appeared at the Buy-In ahead of Double or Nothing 2023 last week.

