"You are gonna be crying" – Truth revealed about The Big Show's real fight with former WWE IC Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says The Big Show once risked the wrath of Ken Shamrock by making jokes about the MMA legend backstage.

Shamrock, known as The World's Most Dangerous Man, made his name in the UFC before appearing in WWE between 1997 and 1999. On one occasion, The Big Show poked fun at the 59-year-old's legitimate fighting background in the catering area at a WWE show.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recalled how Shamrock took exception to the seven-foot star's attempt to be humorous:

"We're in the cafeteria. Big Show is just needling Shamrock. 'World's most toughest man?' In catering. 'World's most toughest man?' Kenny, he don't [sic] have that kind of sense of humor!" [11:09 – 11:23]

Shamrock threatened to make The Big Show cry if he took any more digs at his tough-guy reputation. According to Russo, the matter got out of control shortly thereafter:

"Finally, Shamrock says, 'Bro, if you don't leave me the F alone, I am going to take you down to that floor in three seconds, and I promise you you are gonna be crying.' Bro, all the boys are there. This is catering. Bro, he did exactly what he said he was going to do. Big Show continued, I don't know what he [Shamrock] did. Next thing I know, he's [Big Show] in the legit ankle lock screaming in catering. And that was, yes, confirmed by Shamrock. That did happen." [12:04 – 12:48]

How Ken Shamrock reacted to The Rock mocking him in WWE

The Big Show was not the only WWE Superstar to test Ken Shamrock's patience. As part of a storyline, The Rock once joked that the former Intercontinental Champion was "not the sharpest knife in the drawer."

Vince Russo watched the promo backstage with Shamrock, who seemingly disliked his rival's in-character remark:

"I was standing next to him when he was in the program with Rock. Rock's cutting a promo, and Kenny's watching the promo [backstage] because the promo was aimed at him, and about ten seconds after Rock delivers the line he turns to me and he goes, 'Did he just say I'm not the sharpest knife in the drawer?'" [11:27 – 11:49]

Former WWE Superstar EC3 also appeared on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. Reflecting on an interaction he once had with Shamrock, the 40-year-old said he knew not to play any jokes on the veteran wrestler:

"I met Ken for the first time," EC3 stated. "It was when I did the brief thing with IMPACT in 2020. Looked amazing, cool as hell, just easy to talk to, and I didn't needle him because I know I don't wanna get my a** kicked!" [12:59 – 13:15]

Shamrock was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and IMPACT Hall of Fame in 2003 and 2020, respectively. The MMA legend has not yet been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

