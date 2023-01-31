Disco Inferno says recent AEW signing is "cosplaying" former world champion; copying WWE Superstar Ricochet

During his review of last week's AEW Dynamite, Disco Inferno slammed one of Tony Khan's recent acquisitions, Action Andretti. He said that the blue-chip prospect was copying notable NJPW star Will Ospreay and WWE star Ricochet.

Andretti has been feuding with Chris Jericho and his Appreciation Society since upsetting 'The Wizard' in his AEW TV debut. Not only was it Andretti's first TV appearance, but it was also his very first win in the company, further adding to the surprise that he could defeat the legend. He has since sided with Ricky Starks against Y2J and his faction.

However, as explained during Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno is not impressed by Andretti. He alleged that the 25-year-old was "cosplaying Will Ospreay" and copying the spots Ospreay and Ricochet used in their acclaimed bouts.

"Action Andretti's gimmick is the guy is cosplaying Will Ospreay, he's literally doing like all the Will Ospreay-Ricochet spots like when they worked each other. I mean he's just out there literally copying those exact spots with almost the same, you know, I do a flip at the end, I land on my knee and pose. Literally that's his gimmick, he's literally just copying guys' work," Disco Inferno said. (2:40-3:05)

The Jericho Appreciation Society secured victory over Andretti and Starks during last week's AEW Dynamite

After his shocking victory over Jericho, Andretti secured yet another significant scalp when he defeated Daniel Garcia during AEW Rampage earlier this month. It was stipulated that Garcia would tag alongside Jericho in last week's Dynamite bout if he could have won.

With Garcia losing, it fell to Sammy Guevara to team with Jericho against Starks and Andretti last week. They gained some form of retribution for Andretti and Starks' previous victories over members of the JAS as 'Le Sex Gods' scored the win.

