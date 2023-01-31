Disco Inferno says he's "tired" of seeing 5-time WWE World Champion wrestle in AEW

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno had some harsh words for a former WWE World Champion's performance on AEW Dynamite this week.

While Bryan Danielson's entry into the Jacksonville-based company was received with a massive pop, his booking has failed to impress a lot of fans. The American Dragon's matches are generally praised. However, he has suffered from a lack of notable storylines.

Danielson has recently been embroiled in a feud with World Champion MJF. This has led to him having a series of frequent matches on TV, which is apparently not to Disco Inferno's liking. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, the WCW legend stated the following:

"I fast-forwarded through most of this because honestly I am tired of watching Bryan Danielson wrestle 12 to 15 minutes every single week, and I know what the finish is going to be. It's like another guy who's a good worker, but I get it. I just wanted to see what the finish was." [From 31:30 to 31:46]

Konnan also criticized the booking of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

While Disco Inferno was unimpressed by the American Dragon's storyline, Konnan pointed out another flaw in the booking.

Bryan Danielson has been a part of the Blackpool Combat Club since its formation in March 2022 alongside Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. While the departure of William Regal left the faction without a mentor, the group was never officially disbanded.

Danielson was subjected to a beatdown shortly after his victory over Brian Cage this week. When Konosuke Takeshita came in for the rescue, the segment prompted Konnan to ask about the BCC on Keepin' it 100.

"that's my question. Why wasn't Yuta out there, why was't Castagnoli out there? Why did Takeshita come?" [From 33:40 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bryan Danielson in his feud against AEW World Champion MJF.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will become the next AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes