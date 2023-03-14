Disco Inferno says top AEW star could have been "arrested" following controversial incident

One of AEW's top stars has been caught in the middle of a controversy. Disco Inferno has shared his two cents about world champion MJF throwing a drink at a young fan.

During the main event of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, the Salt of the Earth put his title on the line against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. Mid-way through the contest, Friedman was near a few fans, and he instantly took a drink from a woman and threw it at her kid.

This garnered MJF and Tony Khan a lot of heat from fans and wrestling veterans. In the latest episode of Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on the issue.

He claimed that while it was not a dangerous spot, it was severe enough for the AEW World Champion to get arrested.

"You can’t throw a drink on a fan… That looks like no big deal, and it really is no big deal. But they couldn’t legitimately go through the process of the lady going to the police, pressing charges, and MJF would be arrested and would have to like, you know, they probably release him, but he could be arrested for that. Absolutely, you can’t do that," Disco Inferno said. [01:35 - 01:58]

Disco Inferno also claimed that there were several issues with AEW and called the promotion a 'sloppy shop.'

“AEW kinda runs a sloppy shop by letting guys bleed all over the place, bleed in the crowd, which is ridiculous.” [01:24 - 01:33]

Disco Inferno and Konnan share their thoughts on how Tony Khan handled the issue at AEW Revolution

Continuing on the same podcast, Inferno mentioned that Tony Khan spoke with the kid after the incident, and he calmed things down.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that Khan was forced to get involved because he allowed this incident to occur.

“I guess Tony Khan had words with them or something, but it’s brother that’s all on him... You have to, because they know they screwed up… Yeah, they’re trying to work the family into not suing, you know ‘We’ll bring you to the show, free tickets here.’ You can’t do that, you can’t… well, think about that. They can’t throw a drink at a fan, Jesus,” he said. [02:15 - 02:38]

#TeamJD @EKCone909



MJF took a woman’s drink & threw it at her son.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 LMAO. This is why MJF is the best heel in the business.MJF took a woman’s drink & threw it at her son.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #AEWRevolution LMAO. This is why MJF is the best heel in the business.MJF took a woman’s drink & threw it at her son.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#AEWRevolution https://t.co/GENUsAaVP5

Inferno's co-host Konnan also weighed in on the situation and mentioned that the kid was taken backstage, and Powerhouse Will Hobbs also had a word with him.

What was your reaction to MJF's actions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the Keepin' it 100 podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes