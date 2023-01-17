Disco Inferno says he doesn't understand "the fake outrage" over major AEW star's recent promo

Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno has not only defended a recent promo on AEW Dynamite, but he has also defended his own controversial tweet regarding foreign wrestlers.

During the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, world champion MJF interrupted Konosuke Takeshita before his match with Bryan Danielson. He would then deliver a promo that received mixed reviews due to the less than flattering way Friedman addressed the Japanese star.

This followed Disco's controversial tweet suggesting that Takeshita should learn to speak English now that he is wrestling full-time for an American company.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed the MJF promo, before defending not only the promo but also his own tweets:

“MJF on the show last night kind of echoed my tweet, telling Takeshita you’ve got to speak American, or English. I’m just saying the fake outrage from the people getting on MJF like ‘oh he didn’t need to do that racist promo.’ Look, Konnan will attest to this, and this is not racist, foreign wrestlers who do not speak English, you are going to increase your marketability and your popularity if you learn to speak English. It’s an American audience, that’s not racist." [6:33-7:03]

Disco Inferno elaborated by saying that if stars from Japan and Mexico learned how to speak English, it would help as some of them are good looking:

"These guys, especially the talented ones should learn to speak English because they might become big stars, because a lot of guys—like the Mexican guys are good looking! Learn how to speak English dude, it’s like it’s not hard to do these days with all of the programs you can get, like you can put your earphones on and whatever.” [7:04-7:29]

Konosuke Takeshita has gained a following in AEW despite not speaking fluent English

Whether or not fans agree with Disco Inferno's point, there is no denying that Konosuke Takeshita has built a solid following since featuring in AEW on a regular basis.

The Japanese star featured in a handful of matches for All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, it was when he returned to the company in 2022 where he truly broke through as a standout performer.

Takeshita had notable matches against the likes of Hangman Page, Jay Lethal, and Eddie Kingston, as well as facing Jon Moxley on two separate occasions. He also challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

While he may not have beaten any of the names listed above, he is destined for big things.

Have you enjoyed Konosuke Takeshita so far in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes