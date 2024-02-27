Disco Inferno says WWE veteran’s faction is ‘stuck in the mud’

Disco Inferno had some worrying words for the faction of a former WWE veteran in AEW. This faction has caused havoc over the last year, but according to Disco, they have hit the wall.

The faction that the wrestling veteran is talking about is none other than the Don Callis Family. The Don Callis Family has had nothing of note to do lately, and that has been easy to see for the fans.

Disco has now spoken about the faction on his K100 podcast and said that they are "stuck in the mud" right now and that they have to do something going forward.

“Don Callis’ group is kind of like stuck in the mud right now.” [18:50 to 19:00]

Callis, who was with WWE during the nineties, will be hoping for some compelling rivalries going forward in the hopes that Disco's words don't come true. Only time will tell what the faction will be up to in the future.

Disco Inferno says former WWE star has buried top stars in AEW

Disco Inferno is not known to mince his words. He had some harsh words for Jon Moxley and the way he was booked against FTR a few weeks back on Dynamite.

Moxley defeated Dax Harwood in a long match, but after he won the bout, he, along with Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club, took out Wheeler and Harwood with ease. Disco did not like what he saw.

“So this was actually good heat but they went 18 minutes, he choked the guy out and they beat the babyfaces down. These poor babyfaces need to get a big comeback next week because this was a burial of Dax and Wheeler.” [3:05 - 3:16]

A feud is simmering amongst the former WWE stars, and the fans are sure to get their money's worth when they finally take on each other in tag team competition.

