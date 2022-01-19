"This guy should be at the top of the card " - Disco Inferno slams AEW for booking of ex-WWE star

Disco Inferno recently explained why Bryan Danielson should've been AEW World Champion instead of 'Hangman' Adam Page.

The former WWE Superstar was unsuccessful to capture the world championship from The Cowboy twice. His first attempt went in vain when he and Page had a 60-minute time-limit draw at Winter is Coming. The two men battled again for the prestigious title on Dynamite's TBS debut, where Adam Page retained his title comprehensively.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno said that if he was involved, he would have booked Danielson to go over on Page, because he sees a mroe creative storyline direction in place for Danielson than the champion right now.

"They [AEW] can do whatever they want. But if I was booking this [Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page], I look at more creative avenues to go down if I had Daniel Bryan as the champion as opposed to having Adam Page as champion," Disco Inferno said. "My creative juices flow way better with Danielson going over in this as opposed to Adam Page."

Furthermore, Inferno said he's keener on finding out 'what's next?' for Bryan rather than for Page. The veteran wants the company to make sure Danielson doesn't get lost in the shuffle.

"I'm more interested right now in how am I booking and rehabilitating Bryan Danielson to make sure he doesn't drop down too far in the card because this guy should be at the top of the card still."

Bryan Danielson hasn't made any appearances in flagship programming since losing to Hangman Page. It will be interesting to see how the company utilizes the 40-year old star moving forward.

Lance Archer has set his sights on Hangman Page's AEW World Championship

With Danielson out of the title picture, Hangman Page found a new challenger for his AEW Title last week.

Lance Archer made a shocking return and annihilated the champion to stake his claim at the coveted prize. With AEW Revolution right around the corner, the company could be planning to book Page vs. Archer as one of the marquee matches on the show.

