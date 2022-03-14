"He's in the main event a lot"- Disco Inferno slams the booking of 23-year-old AEW star

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently slammed the booking of AEW's rising sensation Daniel Garcia.

The 23-year-old star has become a prominent member of television programming since joining forces with Matt Lee and Jeff Parker, collectively known as 2point0.

Garcia has stepped up against high-profile names like CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and most recently, Bryan Danielson. Meanwhile, 2point0 has also found a notable spotlight by competing against teams like Sting & Darby Allin and The Inner Circle, to name a few.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia as some of the AEW stars who have been getting considerable TV time. However, the veteran feels the company hasn't done well in nurturing their on-screen characters:

"The problem is they got too many guys, right? That we don't know what their characters are, and they get a lot of TV time, whether it's Wheeler Yuta or Daniel Garcia. He's a good wrestler, yes so is everybody else on the roster," Konnan said. [9:30 onwards]

Inferno further shared his belief that Red Death is propelled to the main event a lot, but no one knows about his persona:

"I still am confused of Daniel Garcia. He's with heel guys from NXT [2point0], but these guys are constantly being talked about like major players on the show, and I can't really describe them to anybody," said Inferno. "If they're asking me, hey, who is Daniel Garcia? Like well, he's one of the guys. He's in the main event a lot."

This isn't the first time Konnan and Disco have lashed out at AEW for the poor character development of some of the stars. Not too long ago, Konnan questioned the alliance between Sting and Darby Allin.

Daniel Garcia and 2point0 have formed a new faction in AEW

In a surprising turn of events on AEW Dynamite last week, Garcia, Lee, and Jeff aided Chris Jericho in assaulting Kingston and Proud & Powerful. In doing so, The Demo God officially disbanded The Inner Circle and turned heel in the process.

Interestingly, Jake Hager also underwent a significant character change. He joined Daniel Garcia and 2point0 to form a new stable, the "Jericho Appreciation Society," which is led by Le Champion. It will be interesting to see how the storyline between Jericho's new faction and the trio of Kingston, Santana and Ortiz continues to evolve.

