Disco Inferno takes hilarious dig at Matt Hardy's brutal spot on AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno has taken a humorous shot at Matt Hardy on social media for a bump that he took during his match on this past week's AEW Dynamite.

During the eight-man Texas Tornado Tag Team Match on March 23rd, Hardy was involved in a brutal moment when he was on the receiving end of a double "side effect" from former proteges Private Party.

While the moment looked like it was executed expertly, some people slammed the spot for looking too choreographed. WCW veteran Disco Inferno took to Twitter to ask the burning question: Who gave the move to who?

The spot was amazingly just a pit stop in the car crash of a match, as all three men involved were safe and back performing in the ring within a matter of minutes.

Matt Hardy got the crucial pin fall at the end

In a match that saw Darby Allin getting thrown down the stairs, Jeff Hardy jumping off the side of a wall, and 63-year-old Sting diving from the top rope to the floor, it was Matt who picked up the vital pin fall.

With The Butcher and The Blade being taken out by Jeff Hardy's massive Swanton Bomb, and Darby Allin physically unable to get back into the ring, the match ended with Sting and Matt Hardy taking care of Private Party.

Sting hit Isiah Kassidy with a "Scorpion Death Drop" while Hardy hit Marq Quen with the "Twist of Fate" to get the victory. The fact that it was Matt picking up the win over the team that betrayed him brings the story to a conclusion.

