×
Create
Notifications

Disco Inferno takes hilarious dig at Matt Hardy's brutal spot on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy performing at AEW Fyter Fest 2021
Matt Hardy performing at AEW Fyter Fest 2021
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 25, 2022 01:36 AM IST
News

Disco Inferno has taken a humorous shot at Matt Hardy on social media for a bump that he took during his match on this past week's AEW Dynamite.

During the eight-man Texas Tornado Tag Team Match on March 23rd, Hardy was involved in a brutal moment when he was on the receiving end of a double "side effect" from former proteges Private Party.

While the moment looked like it was executed expertly, some people slammed the spot for looking too choreographed. WCW veteran Disco Inferno took to Twitter to ask the burning question: Who gave the move to who?

Who gave the move to who there?? twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND…

The spot was amazingly just a pit stop in the car crash of a match, as all three men involved were safe and back performing in the ring within a matter of minutes.

Matt Hardy got the crucial pin fall at the end

In a match that saw Darby Allin getting thrown down the stairs, Jeff Hardy jumping off the side of a wall, and 63-year-old Sting diving from the top rope to the floor, it was Matt who picked up the vital pin fall.

Scorpion Death Drop + Twist of Fate! Matt Hardy, Sting, Darby Allin y Jeff Hardy se llevan la victoria!#AEWDynamite #AEWSpaceEnVivohttps://t.co/zJegy2unWa

With The Butcher and The Blade being taken out by Jeff Hardy's massive Swanton Bomb, and Darby Allin physically unable to get back into the ring, the match ended with Sting and Matt Hardy taking care of Private Party.

Sting hit Isiah Kassidy with a "Scorpion Death Drop" while Hardy hit Marq Quen with the "Twist of Fate" to get the victory. The fact that it was Matt picking up the win over the team that betrayed him brings the story to a conclusion.

Also Read Article Continues below

But is this the last we will see of the rivalry? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी