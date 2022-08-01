"I don't think he moves the needle" - Disco Inferno doesn't think former WWE Superstar is a draw in AEW

Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno doesn't think Adam Cole is a draw for AEW, as he revealed during a recent episode of Keepin' it 100.

Adam Cole is currently one of many top stars on the AEW roster sidelined by injury. The former NXT Champion hasn't been seen since he challenged for the IWGP World title at Forbidden Door, but is set to return this week on AEW Dynamite.

Following another week where Dynamite failed to break one million average viewers, Disco Inferno and Konnan discussed the need for major players such as CM Punk and MJF to make their returns to TV. When Konnan suggested Adam Cole as another key missing, Disco dismissed his drawing power:

"They need Bryan Danielson back full time, they need Punk back full time, they need MJF back on the show full-time. There's a lot of guys that aren't on the show that were doing very entertaining television and compelling television that aren't on the show right now. I think they could get over a million if MJF comes back, whatever they're doing with him and when Punk gets back, like you know Bryan Danielson- [Adam Cole is out too] He's out too but I don't think he moves the needle." (35:47)

Adam Cole joined AEW in 2021 shortly after concluding a tenure with WWE that yielded reigns with the NXT, North American, and NXT tag titles among various other accolades. He has since challenged for the world title in All Elite Wrestling twice unsuccessfully, but won the inaugural Owen Hart Cup.

Adam Cole is still not cleared to compete in AEW according to reports

Despite the announcement that the Undisputed Elite are making their return as a collective this week on AEW Dynamite, it has been reported that Adam Cole is still yet to be cleared for competition.

Cole challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight title during the interpromotional event Forbidden Door, battling against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Page. Cole suffered a concussion during the bout and has been out of action since.

The injury comes as a potential added blow after after reports that he had suffered a labrum tear as far back as his Revolution title match against Hangman. Cole rounds off a list of injured top talent including Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and two-time TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

