Another potential setback for Tony Khan after concerning update on two former WWE Superstars

Tony Khan's AEW has, unfortunately, suffered a terrible string of injuries, as quite a number of the company's biggest stars are sitting on the sidelines. A recent update has also stated that there's no news on the return date for two of the biggest names on the roster.

Kenny Omega is now infamously the first star on the long list of injured AEW stars, with many following him since. The biggest, and possibly most shocking injury, was the current World Champion CM Punk, who had to step back mere days after capturing the belt.

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that there's currently no return date for both Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

"He’s [Cole] not cleared, but he will be there for an appearance. I don’t know his status, same for Kyle O’Reilly."

While there has been little to no update on the current situation regarding Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole personally reassured fans during an interview. AEW has announced that The Undisputed Elite will be returning during the next Dynamite, but the stars will likely not compete.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link.

Kenny Omega and CM Punk are both expected to make their returns soon

Quite a number of AEW fans online believe that the quality of the shows initially dropped with Kenny Omega's injury, and again with CM Punk. Fortunately for Tony Khan, it seems like both athletes could return sooner than fans think.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared some insider information after he personally spoke to Kenny Omega.

“He’s hoping to be at All Out, but it’s too soon to say that he will or he won’t. It’s not… he’s hoping for it. That’s kind of the target right now. The Chicago show is a target for that, I think it’s the target for Punk, but I don’t think that either of them are sure things." - (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

TranquiloClubYT @TranquiloClubYT We’ll reach peak levels once more when Kenny Omega and CM Punk finally meet face to face.



That is all. We’ll reach peak levels once more when Kenny Omega and CM Punk finally meet face to face. That is all. https://t.co/mQLVA22bWj

Tony Khan's promotion might just be nudging into quite a shakeup if both stars return around the same time. Could the two athletes come clashing as soon as they're both back and at full-strength?

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far