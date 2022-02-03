"He likes to do all the goofy comedy stuff" - Disco Inferno thinks ex-WWE star is himself responsible for his poor booking in AEW

Disco Inferno has often expressed disappointment over Adam Cole's booking in AEW. The WCW veteran recently discussed the same opinion and possible reasons behind the 32-year-old star wasting his potential in the company.

Despite being undefeated in the nine singles matches he has competed in so far, Cole has found himself under the radar of criticism over getting booked against a string of underutilized opponents. Last week on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Orange Cassidy defeated the former NXT Champion in an unsanctioned Lights Out match.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno clarified that Adam Cole is not being 'buried' on purpose. The legend believes the AEW star has developed a penchant for doing "goofy comedy stuff" with The Young Bucks and The Elite.

Inferno cited this very reason as to why Cole is continuing to work with stars like Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, though the veteran is against his booking:

"He's [Adam Cole] not being buried on purpose. Cole likes to do that. Cole was in these Being The Elite all the time doing all this comedy. He likes to do all the goofy comedy stuff," Disco Inferno said. "I don't think he needs it, but he's all over Being The Elite doing all this goofy stuff, you know, so he likes doing this, working with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends," (From 1:20 - 1: 45)

Disco Inferno isn't the only one who has lashed out at The Panama City Playboy for ruining his character on television.

Jim Cornette often quips about Cole's matches and segments with his friends. The wrestling manager once said Adam Cole had made a mistake by leaving WWE for AEW.

What's next for Adam Cole in AEW?

After suffering a crushing loss last week, it looks like the feud between Cole and Cassidy is finally over. Despite not being advertised for Dynamite tonight, fans can expect to see the former NXT Champion in some capacity.

Recent reports have suggested that a potential feud between Adam Cole vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page has been discussed backstage by AEW officials. With The Cowboy set to defend his World Title against Lance Archer next week, the company could put Cole as a formidable challenger to face Page at Revolution this year.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

