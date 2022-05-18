"Both of them are slower" - Disco Inferno thinks two WWE legends are exposing their weakness in AEW's singles division

WWE may be the worldwide leader in sports entertainment, but quite a number of their stars have jumped over to AEW. The legendary Hardy Boyz are among the stars who have now made a new home for themselves in AEW, but Disco Inferno believes the duo are too slow to compete in singles matches.

Since departing WWE, legends have made their way to AEW one by one. The Hardys reunited in Tony Khan's promotion, and have had a handful of extreme matches. Currently, Jeff Hardy is competing solo in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

During the most recent Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno pointed out that the former WWE Tag Team Champions looked slow compared to their prime.

"They should never wrestle singles matches again. Him and Matt are still in traction as a tag-team. Both of them are slower, they’re aching, [and] you can’t hide that if they’re the ones in the ring the entire time. When you tag, you can do the spots and hide it. Putting Jeff Hardy in the singles tournament? I didn’t get that," Disco pointed out. (0:26)

With both brothers in their 40s, we're reaching the backend of The Hardys' career. The former WWE stars could definitely do with preserving their bodies in the long run.

Disco Inferno believes that the former WWE stars would slow down the Young Bucks

During the same podcast, Disco questioned why The Hardys were not paired against the bigger names on the roster.

''Here’s my thing: you should put these guys in a program with FTR, but instead they’ll put them against Private Party where they’re having to dive all over the place. Put them against Moxley and Danielson that know how to work but they want to put ‘em against the Bucks?'' (2:30)

Continuing, the former WCW star noted that The Hardys would likely slow the Young Bucks down at their age.

"It’s like they’re a step slow to be working against the Bucks right now. You don’t wanna slow down the Bucks to their level because then it makes the Bucks look slow." (2:53)

Unlike with their early days in WWE, The Hardys don't have anything to prove at this point in their careers. Perhaps AEW should allow the duo to look their best, as Disco Inferno noted.

