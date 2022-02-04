"It's ridiculous to push a guy in the same manner as his dad" - Disco Inferno slams the booking of WWE legend's son in AEW

Disco Inferno recently shared his take on Hook's booking in AEW, saying the youngster shouldn't be presented as his dad and WCW legend Taz.

Hook made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling in December 2021 and has since then has been on a four-match winning streak. While many seem to be enjoying his uber-cool, no-nonsense character, a section of viewers have noticed the stark similarities between him and Taz's presentations.

Speaking on the podcast, Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno explained that it makes little sense to book Hook like Taz as the latter was a physically dominating performer.

He added that the AEW youngster doesn't resemble his father physically, and as such, should be feuding with stars like Jungle Boy and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, who are of his size.

"He's not Taz, he's a kid cosplaying Taz, and he doesn't look anything like Taz. It's ridiculous to push a guy in the same manner as his dad when his dad's body composition is completely different than his son's. Taz is stocky, he's got a short neck, he's powerful. Hook looks like Jungle Boy. That's what these guys should be doing, all these kids need to fight each other over girls." said Disco Inferno (From 0:45 - 1:34)

It's worth noting that Hook is a part of his father's stable, Team Taz, in AEW. This could be the reason why the in-ring work is similar to that of his father's, as he's directly working under his tutelage and guidance.

Disco Inferno was unhappy with AEW's Hook being compared to Hulk Hogan

The WCW veteran blasted fans for comparing the Team Taz member with Hulk Hogan a few days back. Inferno stated that Hook was overhyped and was yet to prove himself as he had participated only in squash matches so far.

He added that the AEW star is yet to prove himself in various departments, including promo skills, and it would be premature to compare him to Hogan.

Hook is embroiled in a feud with The Factory leader QT Marshall. It's the first full-fledged rivalry of his still-short career, and he's the favorite to come up on top whenever the match between them goes down.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's assessment of Hook's booking in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

