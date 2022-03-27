"They're enhancing them for nothing"- Disco Inferno points out major flaw with two ex-WWE star's booking in AEW 

Disco Inferno recently expressed his dissatisfaction over the booking of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in AEW.

The two men have set the tag team division ablaze under the mentorship of legendary William Regal. Since joining forces, Bryan and Moxley have dominated popular teams like Best Friends and The Varsity Blondes, to name a few.

Following their victory over the latter last week, The Purveyor of Violence revealed that the trio would go by the faction name of "Blackpool Combat Club," which appears to be an homage of sorts to Regal, who hails from Blackpool, England.

During the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno shared his belief that AEW hasn't been maximizing Bryan and Mox's momentum. The WCW veteran asserted that the company should push them to be formidable contenders for the tag team titles.

Here's what Disco Inferno said about how AEW should book Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley:

"I got a built-in angle for these guys (Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley). This is as simplistic an angle as you can make it an angle. It's not that much of an angle, but it would make sense that they were doing it this way. Okay, they're together, and they're obviously very impressive, and their thing is okay, we should be getting we should be the number one contenders. We should get a title shot, and every week they beat these guys like nothing(..) Just something. I mean, you know, all they're doing is these are just enhancing match, but they're enhancing them for nothing. They don't have an angle with anybody," Inferno said. (2:42-3:27)

Wheeler Yuta could soon join Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW

Long before allying with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson pitched the idea of training rising stars under their wing. Wheeler Yuta is one of those names Danielson has previously envisioned recruiting.

Interestingly, Yuta has dropped multiple hints in recent weeks suggesting that he might leave Best Friends to join The Blackpool Combat Club.

On the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite, Wheeler Yuta showed valiant effort during a tag team bout against Mox and Bryan. After the match, Yuta sized up with Regal after the latter refused his handshake.

Last week, the 25-year-old walked out on Best Friends after engaging in a heated confrontation with Trent Beretta backstage. Yuta's recent change in demeanor suggests that he might soon join William Regal's club.

