"They need TV ratings" - Disco Inferno upset over AEW prolonging the inevitable match between two former WWE Superstars 

Disco Inferno recently expressed dismay over AEW delaying the inevitable match between Malakai Black and Miro.

The two men have been on a collision course since failing to win a four-way match for the All-Atlantic Championship at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. That night, Black spat his poisonous black mist into Miro's eyes, forcing him to break the Game Over submission on PAC, who went on to win the title.

Last week, The Redeemer appeared via vignette to issue a warning to The House of Black leader.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco asserted that AEW shouldn't wait until the next pay-per-view to book a clash between the two former WWE stars. The WCW veteran added that Miro vs. Malakai Black is a potential ratings grab for their weekly programming:

"How long is it gonna be before Miro and Malakai Black fight each other on TV? How long are they going to drag this out? Is that what it is on the pay-per-view? That match you can put on the TV? It's compelling. They need TV ratings. You have the potential to get above a million every week if you just load your shows with some more talented people instead of putting, like there's no reason Fuego Del Sol and Leon Ruffin and Bear Country should be on the show with all the guys you have sitting on the bench," Disco said. (00:15)

Disco Inferno also believes Dynamite is becoming "tedious" like RAW due to the presence of lesser-known names on the show:

"They're really missing opportunities to put on compelling television, because it's only a two-hour show. It's not three hours like RAW, you know, where it gets like tedious. But your show sometimes drags like RAW does because the matches of guys that aren't, really shouldn't even be on TV," he added. (01:20)

Have Miro and Malakai Black ever faced each other in a singles match before jumping to AEW?

Miro and Malakai Black have faced each other numerous times during multi-man matches in WWE, but the two are yet to collide in a singles match.

Interestingly, the Bulgarian has never been on the winning side in his matches against the Dutch star.

Miro will be riding high and looking for vengeance, especially after Black did a number on him at Forbidden Door. The Redeemer had already proclaimed his distaste for the "pagans" in AEW and announced his intention to redeem them along with everyone else in his way.

With the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite fast approaching, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two men continues to unfold.

