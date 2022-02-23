"He's probably the biggest star"- Disco Inferno wants two-time WrestleMania main eventer to win the AEW World Championship 

Disco Inferno and Konnan have never been big fans of reigning AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. So it comes as no surprise that the two WCW veterans have expressed their desire to see Bryan Danielson as the world champion instead of The Cowboy.

Danielson and Page were recently involved in a high-profile feud that saw the two men slug it out for the prestigious prize, first at Winter is Coming and the second time during the TBS premiere. On both occasions, the former WWE Superstar failed to dethrone Hangman Page.

While speaking on Konnan's Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno said if he had the authority, he would have already put the title around the 40-year-old star's waist.

The WCW veteran also believes Bryan Danielson is the biggest star out of all the wrestlers Tony Khan has brought in thus far:

"I think we've been pretty clear about this that we would have put the title on Bryan Danielson. Because honestly, of all the guys you brought over, he's probably the biggest star if you think about all the ones they took," Disco Inferno said. [0:21 onwards]

Disco Inferno further shared his belief that the AEW World Championship doesn't have enough credibility right now, especially with Hangman Page carrying it:

"The AEW title doesn't have a lot of credibility right now (..) He's [Hangman Adam Page] not a pay-per-view main-eventer yet, you know, that's his spot, though," Inferno added. [1:02 onwards]

Aside from Bryan Danielson, Konnan believes MJF should be the guy to win the coveted prize soon enough.

Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page will feature in marquee matches at AEW Revolution 2022

While it is unlikely that Danielson will be getting another chance at the world title, at least not this soon, he's involved in a highly captivating program with Jon Moxley right now.

After Mox rejected Danielson's offer to form an alliance, it almost became a forgone conclusion that the two former WWE Champions would square off against each other at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Hangman Page will defend his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole on March 6.

The match card for Revolution 2022 is shaping up to be quite good, and it will be interesting to see what other matches go down on March 6.

