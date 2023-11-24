Disco Inferno wants massive AEW star to go to WWE

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno thinks a top AEW star should leave the promotion to join WWE. The star in question is MJF.

AEW World Champion MJF is one of the biggest stars on the promotions. Despite being on top of the mountain for so long, the Salt of the Earth has threatened to start a bidding war between the two promotions once his contract expires in 2024.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco revealed that he wants the 27-year-old star to join WWE.

"I think MJF has to go to WWE because if they let him this shtick, where he is talking about the great bidding war of 2024. Bro, if he goes to WWE after cutting his promo for two years, he's gonna be like be one of their top guys like right off, like automatically," said Disco Inferno. [0:29 - 0:50]

Disco also talked about how the 27-year-old star is made for the Stamford-based promotion.

"He's tailor-made for the company. You know, he's tailor-made. He's a good actor... And what's the one spot that the top guys have to be able to fill? The 10-minute promo segment, in-ring which not a lot of guys in the business are good at. He has been doing it regularly for the past... He's been grooming himself for that spot, you know, like, right. He's been practicing, practicing, practicing is the word I would use," said Inferno. [01:34 - 02:07]

At the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF retained his championship against Jay White in a classic match.

AEW World Champion MJF shares a message after a massive announcement

AEW has announced that MJF will face Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at the Worlds End event on December 30.

After the match was announced, the 27-year-old star took to Twitter and posted the following tweet:

"I’m coming home. I’m coming up. The world ain’t gonna catch me going down," wrote MJF.

Recently, Samoa Joe vacated his ROH Television Championship to focus on the promotion's top prize.

