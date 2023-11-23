AEW World Champion MJF shares a message following blockbuster match announcement

MJF has been keeping a busy schedule in recent months. Following his massive victory over Jay White at Full Gear 2023, the next challenger for his title has been announced. The AEW World Champion has now taken to social media to share a bold message.

Friedman will square off against Samoa Joe at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. This will serve as a rematch of their spectacular encounter from Dynamite: Grand Slam this past September.

This story has been brewing for some time now, and The Samoan Submission Machine is looking like more of a threat than ever before. But MJF has no intention of backing down easily. He shared the following on Twitter (X):

"I’m coming home. I’m coming up. The world ain’t gonna catch me going down."

"Coming home" here is a reference to the fact that the match is taking place in Friedman's hometown of Long Island, New York. The Devil will look to do right by the thousands of adoring fans who will undoubtedly be cheering along as he faces what could be his greatest challenge yet.

MJF references CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

The escalating feud between MJF and Samoa Joe almost resulted in the two having an impromptu match on the latest episode of Dynamite. During a heated encounter, Friedman suggested that the two could square off right there and then in Chicago:

"You wouldn't be the first Ring of Honor legend I beat here in Chicago," the AEW World Champion said to his soon-to-be challenger.

This was an obvious reference to Friedman's bout against CM Punk on a February 2022 edition of Dynamite. Understandably, the choice words have stirred up a ton of discourse online. Some fans believe this could be an indication of Punk's AEW return, although those theories seem unlikely.

Nonetheless, this promo got fans talking and even more excited for Worlds End despite the show being over a month away.