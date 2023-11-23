MJF takes a shot at CM Punk on AEW Dynamite; gets threatened by new challenger

While addressing the new challenger for his AEW World Championship, MJF has seemingly taken a shot at CM Punk.

Tonight, the world champion his remaining problems after conquering Jay White and Bullet Club Gold. He first talked about the man in the devil mask and threatened to unmask him.

Moments later, his new problem came out: Samoa Joe, who wanted to know if his deal with MJF still stood. At first, Friedman hesitated to give him a title chance and tried to leave him high and dry.

The former WWE Superstar then got physical, as he threatened to attack the AEW World Champion, but this stopped with Adam Cole's interference.

Max then proposed the match to take place tonight, as he claimed that Joe would not be the only ROH legend he would beat in Chicago twice. This was a shot at CM Punk, whom MJF had beaten last year when AEW Dynamite was in Chicago.

They then agreed that their match would take place at the main event of Worlds End on December 30 at Long Island, New York.

How do you feel about the second installment of MJF vs. Samoa Joe? Let us know in the comments section below.