"He mentioned Punk?" - AEW fans are convinced CM Punk is returning after direct shot during Dynamite

Fans were left buzzing with excitement following a direct shot made by AEW World Champion MJF on CM Punk.

On Dynamite, MJF took a direct shot at Punk during his promo. While celebrating his victory over Jay White at Full Gear, MJF was joined by his best friend Adam Cole. However, their moment was interrupted by Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe came to the ring to remind MJF that they had defended the ROH tag titles together. Joe then asked him a world title match in exchange for their partnership. Accepting the challenge, MJF made a reference to former AEW champion, CM Punk, stating, "You wouldn't be the first Ring Of Honor legend I beat here in Chicago, twice."

This mention of Punk immediately caught the attention of fans on Twitter, who speculated about the possibility of Punk returning to AEW. Many fans also stated that he is the "The Devil."

For months, a masked figure sporting MJF's iconic devil mask has been wreaking havoc on AEW programming, launching attacks on notable stars like Jay White and The Acclaimed.

MJF has denied any involvement with the person, or the attacks, claiming his mask was stolen from his locker room.

Eric Bischoff on former WWE champion CM Punk being the man behind The Devil mask

The theory that CM Punk could be the man behind The Devil mask has been circulating the internet, and many have bought the idea that this could be possible.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff did not believe the idea was possible. For him to be effective, it needed to have been a year-long plan.

"That's bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year, otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t, there's nothing genius about that," Eric Bischoff said.

Since his departure from All Elite Wrestling, rumors of Punk's return have been swirling across the internet. He was last seen at All In 2023. Since then, he has not made an appearance in the wrestling scene.

Recent teases on WWE programming have had fans wondering if he was coming back to the Stamford-based promotion after nine years. However, it will be intriguing to discover the identity of the person behind The Devil mask and the motivations driving their actions.

