"They want their legacy to be the best" - WCW legend Disco Inferno wants top AEW tag team to return to WWE

Disco Inferno believes that top AEW duo FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) should wrestle again in WWE to cement their legacy as the best tag team.

FTR was known as The Revival in WWE due to their old-school, traditional style of tag team wrestling. In their six-year run, they won the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, making them the first-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

The team was granted their release in April 2020 after alleged creative differences with the promotion's management. They made their AEW debut later on May 27, 2020, and captured the company's tag titles at the All Out event that year.

During the latest edition of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno noted that FTR should return to WWE to seal their legacy by wrestling on the grand stage. The WCW legend added that the duo should have Paul Heyman as their manager.

"I think FTR needs to go back there because FTR is on this thing now, they keep tweeting, they want... they want their legacy to be the best bro. You're not going to cement your legacy by wrestling.... by not wrestling in the big show again. You need to go back to WWE, get on the main roster, try to make it.... do a deal where you're managed by Paulie [Paul Heyman] or something and get one of these major angles." [From 0:21 - 0:41]

A few months ago, WWE was reportedly interested in re-hiring FTR. However, AEW President Tony Khan exercised an option on their contracts to keep them signed to the company for the foreseeable future. Still, it will be interesting to see if FTR will ever entertain the idea of returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

FTR has a great run so far in AEW

Since their 2020 arrival, FTR has had a successful run in the tag team division as they have secured multiple titles. It started on the October 16, 2021, episode of Dynamite, where they defeated the Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix) to win the AAA Tag Team Championship.

Then on April 1, 2022, they beat The Briscoe Brothers at the ROH Supercard of Honor XV show to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Recently at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, they outlasted United Empire and Roppongi Vice to claim both ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Championships.

On July 23, 2022, FTR is scheduled to defend their ROH Tag Team Championship at the Death Before Dishonor event. It will be interesting to see who will face FTR for the said tag team titles.

