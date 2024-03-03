Dissension finally teased between top AEW faction amid massive fan outrage

It seems that there could be dissension brewing within a top AEW faction after some issues that took place tonight on Collision.

This would be the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, which was the super-faction formed through an alliance between Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed. All six men in this super-faction have trios gold as they hold both the AEW World Trios titles and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

During their entrance, Max Caster was set to do his usual rap routine, but he was caught off-guard when Jay White wrapped his arm around him, all hyped during the entrance. This bothered Caster, and he ended up not continuing. This then led Anthony Bowens to get the mic from him early and take over with the next part of their entrance.

Last week on AEW Collision, he also messed up his rap as he seemed to have forgotten his lines, as he stopped after his first bar. It remains to be seen if this was a real botch or if he was holding back from continuing his raps.

It also seems that Caster may not be fully adjusted to the merger between the two factions just yet. The faction has also yet to cement itself as a game-changer in the promotion.

