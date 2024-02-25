Max Caster makes massive botch, seemingly forcing AEW to cut off his mic during Collision

AEW star Max Caster seemingly tried taking a shot at the Iron Savages during the most recent episode of Collision but held back, which seemed like a botch during the live show.

Max Caster has undoubtedly been one of the homegrown talents of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Aside from being super over with fans, The Acclaimed member is also the current AEW World Trios Champion alongside Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Apart from his in-ring career, Caster is also known for taking shots at people in his usual rap style.

Caster recently garnered headlines by speaking on some controversial topics, such as the ongoing allegations against Vince McMahon and so on. On the latest episode of Collision, Max Caster came out alongside Bowens, Gunn, and Bullet Club Gold. While walking down the ramp, Caster yet again took out his microphone for a rap while the Iron Savages were in the ring.

However, after saying the line, "You got to bring the fight like me against management," Caster seemed to have forgotten his next line, or his microphone was seemingly cut off, as he was presumably going to take a shot at the management or a controversial topic.

The Acclaimed is currently involved in a program with Bullet Club Gold, and it remains to be seen where the angle is heading to.

